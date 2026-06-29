Shraddha Kapoor Watches Welcome To The Jungle With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody, Video Of Her Giggling Goes Viral

Shraddha Kapoor stepped out for a movie night with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody on Sunday, June 28. Several videos are going viral on the internet that show the rumoured couple enjoying Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's comedy film Welcome To The Jungle.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody enjoy a movie night

In a video going viral on the internet, Shraddha and Rahul can be seen giggling while watching the movie. The actress sported a no-makeup look. "Wait, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were watching Welcome to the Jungle with National Crush of India @shraddhakapoor," wrote a netizen.

Shraddha and Rahul have been dating each other since early 2024. They have never acknowledged it publicly, but they never shy away from dropping hints.

What's next for Shraddha Kapoor?

The actress will be next seen in Eetha, a biographical drama inspired by the incredible true life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk artist. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the tease, offering a powerful and emotionally charged glimpse into the life of Eetha. A line from the teaser has gone viral across social media platforms in which Shraddha Kapoor, in the character of Eetha, says, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi." (If I die lying down, I will be called a helpless woman. But if I die while dancing, I will become an example.)

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Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. Alongside Shraddha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The music and background score are composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul. The film will hit the theatres on August 28.

Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle is performing well at the box office in India and overseas. In India, the film collected ₹24.75 crore across 10,867 shows in India on the third day. Taking the total to ₹63.75 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹6 crore on the third day, taking the gross total to ₹16.70 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹93.20 crore.