Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Turned Cheerleader For Team India At Women's T20 World Cup, Videos Go Viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's on Sunday, June 28. Their presence didn't go unnoticed, as they were seen cheering passionately for the Indian women's team from the stands. They were accompanied by former Indian coach Ravi Shastri and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Several photos and videos are circulating on the internet.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma cheer for the Indian Women's Team

For the match-day, Anushka kept her look casual in a grey dress paired with a cap, whereas Virat looked handsome in a brown shirt paired with white trousers.

In one of the viral photos, the couple is happily posing with Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine.

Ravi Shastri has also reshared several videos on his Instagram handle, enjoying the match with Virat and Anushka.

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Coming to the India vs Australia match, after winning the toss, Harmanpreet elected to bat first on a batting-friendly surface, with India needing a victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Openers Smriti Mandhana (38) and Shafali Verma (34) gave the side a positive start, taking advantage of the Powerplay with aggressive strokeplay and quick running between the wickets. India finished big in the last over as skipper Harmanpreet slammed three consecutive sixes before being dismissed on the second last ball of the innings, off Molineux's over. Harmanpreet scored 56 runs off 27 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes.

However, Australia dashed India's semi-final hopes with a commanding win at Lord's. India has been eliminated from the 2026 Women's T20I World Cup.