A few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped at Mumbai airport, twinning in denim ensembles. Now, we know where they were going and what are they up to. The couple is in Goa vacationing with their friends. A photo of the couple posing with their friends is going viral on the internet that shows them having a gala time.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani holidaying in Goa

In the viral photo, Sidharth and Kiara are wrapped in each other's arms, posing alongside their group. The actress looks pretty in a green maxi dress, while Sidharth dons a denim shirt paired with matching shorts. "Sidkiara recent pics with friends," a user captioned the photo.

(A viral photo of Sidharth and Kiara | Image: @bingo5310/X)

The couple had a busy schedule shooting for their upcoming movies, before taking a short break to spend some quality time together. On Saturday, the actress also gave a glimpse of her Goa trip as they stepped out with friends. In the image, she can be seen sitting inside a car, donning a white tank top paired with her signature sunglasses and lime green cap to protect herself from the sun's rays. In the caption, she wrote, "SPF".

(A file photo of Kiara Advani | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani?

Kiara is gearing up for the release of her Telugu movie Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. It is a political action thriller helmed by S Shankar. If reports are to be believed then, the movie is set to hit the theatres later this year. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker has yet to reveal the details of her character, but it is being speculated that she'll be stepping into Priyanka Chopra's shoes as Roma. If all goes well, then the film will release in 2025. Other than that, she is also rumoured to be part of War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, who will be seen at the loggerheads. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR.

Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Next, he will reportedly be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial.