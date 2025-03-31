Salman Khan Eid Releases At Box Office (2010-2025): Sikandar Emerges As One Of The Poorest Openers, Earns Less Than Race 3

Salman Khan Eid Releases At Box Office (2010-2025): Sikandar, the Bollywood star's latest film, hit the big screens on March 30 and received mixed reviews. Salman’s films have become synonymous with Eid, turning the festival into a highly anticipated event for his fans. Over the years, his Eid releases, including Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, have consistently dominated the box office, drawing massive crowds to theatres.

However, it seems like that may not be the case with Sikandar, as negative reviews and a below-average opening for the film have indicated that it is headed towards a flop status.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss | Image: X

Here's a look at Salman's Eid releases in the past 15 years and their opening day collections.

Bharat, Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger are Salman's biggest Eid openers

According to Taran Adarsh, Bharat (2019) is Salman's biggest Eid opener to date. Co-starring Katrina Kaif, the film collected ₹42.30 crore. Sultan (2016) with Anushka Sharma comes in at the 2nd spot with ₹36.54 crore, followed by Ek Tha Tiger (2012), which earned ₹32.93 crore.

(L to R): Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and Sultan are some of Salman's biggest commercial hits | Image: IMDb

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat ended up earning ₹321 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run and Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger minted ₹320 crore. Both movies starred Katrina opposite Salman and Tiger went on to spawn a franchise (Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3) and became a part of the YRF spy-verse. Sultan, also directed by Ali, collected ₹607.84 crore worldwide and remains one of Salman's top grossers.

Sikandar staring at ‘disaster' verdict like Race 3

The next three spots are occupied by Race 3 (₹29.17 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹27.25 crore) and Kick (₹26.40 crore). Sikandar comes in at the 7th spot on the list with ₹26 crore collection on its opening day. Race 3, a threequel to the hit franchise, saw the exit of Saif Ali Khan and Salman's entry as the leading face. The movie witnessed a complete cast overhaul, but emerged as a commercial disaster under director Remo D'Souza. With ₹185 crore collections, it remains one of Salman's biggest flops. Now, reports have indicated that Saif will return to the Race series in the fourth installment.

Salman Khan replaced Saif Ali Khan in the Race franchise | Image: IMDb

Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick, meanwhile, emerged as blockbusters with ₹922.17 crore and ₹378.00 crore worldwide collections, respectively. Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman's highest grosser to date. Time and again, writer V Vijayendra Prasad has hinted at its sequel, but nothing has materialised till now. Kick sequel is in the works. Announced during the pandemic, the project stands delayed but producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed working on it.

Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are Salman's hits films | Image: IMDb

Bodyguard (₹21.60 crore), Tubelight (₹21.15 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (₹15.81 crore) and Dabangg (₹14.50 crore) opened lower than Sikandar. Of these, Race 3, Tubelight and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were flops and others were hits despite registering lower openings than Sikandar.

A lowdown of box office collection of Salman's Eid releases | Image: Taran Adarsh/X

Two Eid flops in a row for Salman? A common pattern emerges

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is Salman Khan’s first film in two years that is releasing on the festival of Eid. His last festive film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), did not live up to the hype and collected ₹184.6 crore at the box office. Interestingly, KKBKKJ featured Salman opposite 25-year-younger Pooja Hegde. Their chemistry did not strike a chord with audiences. Sikandar is facing a similar issue. Salman's pairing with 31-year-younger Rashmika Mandanna has received a thumbs down from the fans.

Salman Khan's paring with younger actresses has not been liked by fans | Image: X