Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Salman Khan Starrer Continues On A Slow Pace, Mints ₹3.3 Cr In Morning

Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer is witnessing a slow pace on the third day of the release, and the reason can be negative word-of-mouth. The movie is being criticised for its weak plot and performance. In two days, the movie earned over ₹50 crore at the box office.

Sikandar box office collection day 3 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has minted ₹3.3 crore so far. The morning shows witnessed 6.87 per cent occupancy in the theatres. Seeing Salman Khan's stardom, the movie was supposed to be earning at a rapid pace but it seems his fans are also unimpressed with his performance. On Monday, the movie earned ₹29 crore at the box office and on the first day, it minted ₹26 crore. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹58.3 crore. The figure is bound to change as the third day's final figure is yet to be reported.

Retirement calls continue as Sikandar fails to impress fans

Movie buffs have flooded X with their reviews on Sikandar, and the one thing everyone is saying is that Salman Khan should now take a break or announce retirement, as he is not treating fans with movies that have good plots. A user wrote, "Dear Salman, if you can't put some effort into film, please retire. It's so ugly to see you like this." Another user wrote, "No takers for Sikander film where 60-year-old Salman Khan plays young man. Retire ho jao, janta ne jawab de diya hai."

Despite receiving massive backlash, Salman Khan stepped out on his balcony to greet his fans stationed outside his house to catch his glimpse on the occasion of Eid. The actor waved at his fans amid cheers and applause. An adorable moment saw him helping his niece, Ayat Sharma, wave at the people standing outside their home. Atul Agniohotri, Salman's brother-in-law, was seen clicking photos of the Sikandar actor as he greeted the massive crowd.