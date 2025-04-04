Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan Starrer Records All-time Low, Mints ₹1.62 Crore

Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer is performing poorly at the box office. The movie opened at ₹26 crore and, on the second day, witnessed a slight spike by earning ₹29 crore. However, on the third day, the movie witnessed a sharp decline by 32.79 per cent. Since then, the movie has been witnessing low collection at the box office. On the sixth day, the movie is expected to earn an all-time low as the pace since morning is slow.

Sikandar box office collection day 6 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar has earned ₹1.62 crore at the box office in India since morning. The movie had an overall 5.70 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. In the morning, the occupancy was 4.56 per cent and in the afternoon, 6.83 per cent. Adding the sixth-day collection, the total stands at ₹91.87 crore. However, this is not the final figure.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Not Sikandar, this film takes the Eid 2025 box office crown

Salman Khan's films are synonymous with Eid. However, his latest Sikandar has turned out to be a box office dud. Over the years, his Eid releases, including Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, consistently dominated the box office. However, this year, L2: Empurran, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, dethroned Salman Khan.