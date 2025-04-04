Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 6: When Will Salman Khan Starrer Earn ₹100 Crore?

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is performing poorly after releasing on March 30. The collection had fallen to single digits during the weekdays, but the numbers have not been recovering. Sikandar may touch the ₹100 crore mark on Saturday, but still, it has earned a flop status despite being released on Eid.

Sikandar minted ₹3.75 crore on Friday, taking its total to ₹94 crore in six days. Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is Salman's first film in two years that is releasing on the festival of Eid. His last film was Tiger 3, which came out around Diwali in 2023.

A still from Sikandar | Image: X

Salman's films have become synonymous with Eid, turning the festival into a highly anticipated event for his fans. Over the years, his Eid releases, including Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, have consistently dominated the box office, drawing massive crowds to theatres. However, with Sikandar, Salman has a flop in his hand. This makes it his second Eid disaster in a row after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). Both films did not live up to the hype.

Sikandar has collected ₹150 crore at the worldwide box office.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss | Image: X