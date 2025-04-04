L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal Starrer All Set To Surpass Manjummel Boys As Highest Mollywood Grosser

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal and Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan has been mired in controversy over its alleged anti-Hindu propaganda and scenes alluding to the 2001 Gujarat Riots. Meanwhile, the film is also enjoying a decent run at the box office, after it became the biggest opening Mollywood film of all time.

Over the weekday, the film saw a consistent decline in its collection, but, more or less, the numbers remained steady. On its second Friday, L2: Empuraan collected ₹2.3 crore, taking its total collection in nine days to ₹90.55 crore in India. According to trade talks, the film may cross the ₹100 crore mark as its second weekend winds up.

L2: Empuraan, which was trailing behind Salman Khan's Sikandar, is catching up with the Bollywood film at the domestic box office. Sikandar has collected ₹94 crore in six days in India. It has not managed to impress the audience and will become one of the lowest-grossing Salman starrers.

While Salman's movies have been associated with Eid, his last two festive releases - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sikandar- have been underperformers. Empuraan, meanwhile, made on a budget of ₹180 crore, has earned ₹236.25 crore at the worldwide box office.

A still from Sikandar | Image: X

