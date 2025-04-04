L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal Starrer All Set To Surpass Manjummel Boys As Highest Mollywood Grosser

Updated April 4th 2025, 22:50 IST
L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal and Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan has been mired in controversy over its alleged anti-Hindu propaganda and scenes alluding to the 2001 Gujarat Riots. Meanwhile, the film is also enjoying a decent run at the box office, after it became the biggest opening Mollywood film of all time.
Over the weekday, the film saw a consistent decline in its collection, but, more or less, the numbers remained steady. On its second Friday, L2: Empuraan collected ₹2.3 crore, taking its total collection in nine days to ₹90.55 crore in India. According to trade talks, the film may cross the ₹100 crore mark as its second weekend winds up.
L2: Empuraan, which was trailing behind Salman Khan's Sikandar, is catching up with the Bollywood film at the domestic box office. Sikandar has collected ₹94 crore in six days in India. It has not managed to impress the audience and will become one of the lowest-grossing Salman starrers.
While Salman's movies have been associated with Eid, his last two festive releases - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sikandar- have been underperformers. Empuraan, meanwhile, made on a budget of ₹180 crore, has earned ₹236.25 crore at the worldwide box office.
L2: Empuraan is expected to become the highest-grossing Mollywood film worldwide in its 2nd weekend by beating Manjummel Boys (₹240.5 crore). In India, Manjummel Boys collected ₹141.61 crore and became a smash hit. It remains to be seen if L2: Empuraan can outperform it in India, but it is certain to surpass its figures at the global box office. Mohanlal's film has performed well overseas, collecting ₹133 crore.
