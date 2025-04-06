Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan Starrer Finally Mints ₹100 Crore

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna 's Sikandar has finally crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. It took the movie 8 days to reach the benchmark at a time when movies take barely two days to mint that much.

Salman Khan's Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss | Image: X

The weekend has been slow for the action film, as estimated. On Friday, the movie collected ₹3.5 crore, on Saturday, it minted ₹4 crore and on Sunday, it has collected ₹2.52 crore (till 5.30 pm). The Sunday biz has been extremely slow for Sikandar, and it will wind up the day with ₹5-6 crore collection. Sikandar is on track to become one of Salman's lowest-grossing films of all time. Amid poor box office collection, the actor is being trolled online for bad movie choices and his "low effort" performance. After its theatrical run is over, the movie will premiere on Netflix.

Sikandar leak eats into its business

While excitement surrounded the Salman Khan starrer action thriller Sikandar, which released in cinemas on Sunday (March 30), it was cut short as the film was struck with piracy issues. Multiple streaming platforms, including Telegram groups, allegedly leaked the movie online, offering illegal downloads and streaming links in various formats, including HD.