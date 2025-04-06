Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan Starrer Finally Mints ₹100 Crore

Updated April 6th 2025, 18:46 IST
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna 's Sikandar has finally crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. It took the movie 8 days to reach the benchmark at a time when movies take barely two days to mint that much.
The weekend has been slow for the action film, as estimated. On Friday, the movie collected ₹3.5 crore, on Saturday, it minted ₹4 crore and on Sunday, it has collected ₹2.52 crore (till 5.30 pm). The Sunday biz has been extremely slow for Sikandar, and it will wind up the day with ₹5-6 crore collection. Sikandar is on track to become one of Salman's lowest-grossing films of all time. Amid poor box office collection, the actor is being trolled online for bad movie choices and his "low effort" performance. After its theatrical run is over, the movie will premiere on Netflix.
While excitement surrounded the Salman Khan starrer action thriller Sikandar, which released in cinemas on Sunday (March 30), it was cut short as the film was struck with piracy issues. Multiple streaming platforms, including Telegram groups, allegedly leaked the movie online, offering illegal downloads and streaming links in various formats, including HD.
Trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed how piracy can severely affect a film's box office performance, especially when it happens just around the time of its release. "Kya hota hai na kabhi kabhi ek hafte baad, do hafte baad film pirated hoti hai aur piracy wali copy aapke paas aa jaati hai. Ye toh release se pehle aur release ke din toh definitely...." Nahta told ANI. "Free mein agar aapke phone mein Salman Khan ki film jo release ho rahi hai, usi din aapke mobile mein free mein aa gayi hai, toh kyun aap cinema hall jaayenge?" he added.
