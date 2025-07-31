Sikandar Director AR Murugadoss Unabashedly Blames His 'Inability To Understand Hindi' For Failure Of Salman Khan Starrer: I Can Take Up Telugu Films...

It’s been some time since Sikandar was released, as the action drama has gone into a dump. Even after making huge hype before the release, the movie turned out to be a big dud at the box office, leaving both critics and the audience disappointed. Now months later, director AR Murugadoss has finally broken his silence on the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer’s underwhelming reception and shared what might have gone wrong.

AR Murugadoss on the Sikandar movie fiasco

At the promotional event for his upcoming film Madharaasi, AR Murugadoss said that his struggle with understanding Hindi contributed to the film's failure.

When asked why the action film didn’t succeed, he explained, “When we make films in our mother tongue, we feel stronger. We know the pulse of the audience. These days, trends change quickly, and viewers connect instantly with what’s popular. But when we shift to a different language, we lose track of what the younger generation enjoys in that language. All we can do is trust the script.”

Darbar director added, “For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us because after we write the script, they translate into English and then again into Hindi. We can only guess what’s being said, we are not fully sure about what is happening. Making a film in a language and place you don’t know feels like working without hands. I truly believe our strength lies in our roots and the culture we come from.”

AR Murugadoss is known for making some blockbusters, one of which is the iconic Hindi film Ghajini. Due to this, netizens find his reason to be unabashed blame.

How much did Sikandar make at the box office?

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama Sikandar starred Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in important roles. It hit cinemas on March 30.