Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru Loses Cool At Paps After Duo Gets Clicked Leaving Together After Dinner Date | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have sparked dating rumours for the past few months. In the most recent sighting, the duo were spotted together in Mumbai during a dinner outing on Wednesday night. A viral video on social media shows Samantha leaving a restaurant with a cheerful expression, seemingly unbothered by the cameras. Right after, Raj Nidimoru joined her in the same car and appeared visibly irked by the paparazzi.

In the video shared by paparazzi page Filmygyan, the filmmaker glares at the media through the car window before quickly driving off with Samantha sitting beside him. Although they haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship, their frequent outings and subtle social media posts continue to fuel rumours and keep fans and tabloids engaged.

Samantha looked effortlessly stylish in a white and navy striped full-sleeve sweater. Raj kept it casual in an olive green jacket, a black cap, and a serious expression that’s now sparking conversation on the internet.

The rumours about their relationship intensified recently after Samantha posted photos from her trip to Detroit, Michigan, where she attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025 event. In the pictures, fans quickly spotted Raj Nidimoru appearing more than once, including one close moment where he had his arm wrapped warmly around Samantha.