Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar Fails To Impress Fans, Critics Blame Scriptwriters' 'Laziness' And Metro-centric Content

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, was expected to uplift Bollywood, but it failed majorly to impress the audience. So far in 2025, Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava was able to emerge as a blockbuster hit at the box office. Seeing the sad situation of Khan's starrer, movie critics Komal Nahta and Taran Adarsh have weighed in to explain why Bollywood is facing back-to-back flops.

Why is Bollywood unable to bring back its blockbuster charm at the box office?

In the last 4 to 5 years, Hindi cinema has experienced a string of flops despite being a big-budget superstar starrer. Understanding the reason behind the same, film trade expert Komal Nahta told ANI that the 'lack of passion' and 'laziness' in the scriptwriters can be one of the reasons for the downfall of Bollywood. "Only and only Kamchori (Laziness). Whoever finalizes the script thinks that it is right that I have finalized it. It is not like that. There is a team. It has to pass through a lot of processes. You have to write it again and again," he added.

He backed his reason by giving the example of scriptwriter and director Rajkumar Hirani, who has given many hits to the Hindi film industry. He praised Hirani and said that many a times his team has completed 80 per cent of the script and scrapped it as it was not working according to them. "If you think that what I have written is right, then the public will not necessarily accept what you have written or the film that you have made; they will like it. You have got to be honest to yourself," he further stated.

Are there any other factors that play a role in the decline of Bollywood movies?

However, for Taran Adarsh, shooting locations and high social media dependence also played a pivotal role in the decline of the movie. He reflected on the recent pattern of the films and said they are flopping as they are metro-centric in nature and lack entertainment for the mass audience. "Most of the films are flopping because we are making metro-centric films. We are making films keeping the cities in mind. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad. What should the majority audience see? The mass belts, the Hindi circuit, what should they see. They want to see films full of local entertainment." Taran Adarsh told ANI.

He also highlighted the growing influence of social media managers, impacting the film selection by celebs. He said earlier that either the producer or director used to narrate their story to actors. But now, actors are surrounded with people when they are narrating a story, thus affecting their selection.

Sikandar box office collection day 3 (early trends)