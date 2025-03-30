Sikandar: Rashmika Mandanna Appears In Another Flowerpot Role After Pushpa And Animal

Sikandar hit the big screens on March 30, coinciding with the Eid weekend. The Salman Khan headliner also features Rashmika Mandanna and is made on a budget of nearly ₹200 crore. The movie has opened to an overwhelmingly negative response from cinegoers. The performances of the actors, dull screenplay, poor writing and average story have particularly irked netizens. Amid this, several social media posts are also centred around Rashmika Mandanna, and her being stereotyped in ‘flowerpot’ roles in big commercial movies.

Rashmika Mandanna plays ‘the wife’ again

Rashmika Mandanna has featured in several big-budget, high-grossing movies in the recent times. She essays the role of Srivalli, Pushpa Raj's ( Allu Arjun ) wife, in the highest-grossing movie ever, Pushpa: The Rule and Pushpa: The Rise. She then appeared in one of the most talked-about Hindi films, Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor . She played the role of his wife, Geetanjali , in the film. More recently, she was seen in the historical drama - Chhaava, in which she played the role of the protagonist's wife, Yesbubai.



Also Read: Sikandar Biz A Scam? Watch Viral Videos Of Ticket Handouts, Empty Halls

In Sikandar, too, the actress has played the role of Salman Khan's wife. Social media users have pointed out that Rashmika Mandanna has been stereotyped in roles where she does not have to offer much to the story. Several have even argued that she is associated with big projects, but often in 'flowerpot roles' wherein her character has minimal agency, less screen time and does not offer much to the movie's plot.

Salman Khan's Sikandar massively trolled on the day of release

Also Read: Salman Hands Out Blockbuster Ghajini Director His 1st Bollywood Disaster