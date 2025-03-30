Sikandar X Review: Netizens Cringe At 'Old' Salman Khan Romancing 31-Years-Younger Rashmika, Say 'Free Mein Bhi Mat Dekhna'

Sikandar X Review: Salman Khan gave special Eidi to his fans this Eid al fitr like no exception. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the much-awaited actioner finally hit theatres today, March 30, starring Bhaijaan with 31 years-younger Rashmika Mandanna. Movie buffs who watched the early show of the film have flooded the X(formerly Twitter) with their reviews, and so far, most of them are brutally negative for all right reasons calling it a ‘cringe’ and disaster.

Is Sikandar worth watching?

The early cinemagoers called Sikandar a “paisa waste,” with many bashing the performance of actors in the movie, including Salman Khan and Rashmika.

Taking to their X(formerly Twitter) one user wrote, “People are so disappointed with the film. The public has become bored with this Bhojpuri-style action film. Disaster review from everyone.”

Another commented, “Sounds like Sunny Deol + Amitabh Bachchan voice. Dubbing bhi nahin kiya. Dude, This plus that horrible face swap VFX, it is clear that Murugadoss did not give a single shit while making this film. Why should we?”

A third critic slammed the film, saying, “Such a waste of money! Salman does not even try to act in this film.”

Someone else described it as, “An absolute DISASTER! Cringe-worthy, dull, and outdated story, direction. Poor VFX & CGI make it worse. Mixture of south-Indian films, only the action sequences are decent. Even Salman Khan’s charisma can’t save this mess.”

Sikandar will be a box office disaster?