Singer Arijit Singh Is Making His Debut As Director With A Jungle Adventure Film, Key Details Inside

Arijit Singh is known for his excellence in music, whose songs have left a mark not just in India but across the globe. However, now the singer is all set to add a feather to his hat as he will be making his debut as a Director. Yes, according to a Pinkvilla report, he will be directing a film produced by Mahaveer Jain.

All about Arijit Singh's maiden directorial project

A source told Pinkvilla that the veteran singer has been toying with the idea of turning into a director and has been "silently" working on his ambitious script. He will be making his directorial debut with a one-of-a-kind Jungle Adventure, written by him with Koyel Singh. The source shared that the script is locked and the makers are now looking for the cast. “It’s an ambitious big-budget jungle adventure, and Arijit has been working with a crew on the pre-production work. In the next one month, the film will enter the casting stage, and the idea is to lock a top notch star-cast on board the film,” a source told the portal.

It would be a Pan-India film, and the casting will reflect the same by casting actors from various regional industries. The film will be produced by Mahaveer Jain Films with Alokdyuti Films and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

Who is Mahaveer Jain?

He is known for bankrolling movies such as Ram Setu, Malaal, Good Luck Herry and Uunchai. Next, he will be producing Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan and an untitled film on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, starring Vikrant Massey.