Updated 15 July 2025 at 16:19 IST

Coolie: Did Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirm Rajinikanth Starrer Release In IMAX? Here's What The Director Says

Lokesh Kanagaraj is yet to directly address the controversy around Coolie releasing in IMAX, despite the exclusive deal signed by YRF for War 2.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Coolie will release on August 14 alongside War 2
Coolie will release on August 14 alongside War 2 | Image: X

Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for the release of his next highly anticipated directorial Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan. The director opened up about the trailer release date and confirmed that the film will also be released in IMAX. Earlier, there were reports of the makers violating the guidelines, as War 2, releasing on the same day, has an exclusive deal with IMAX.

What did Lokesh Kanagaraj say?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh opened up about how there has been chatter around his movie Coolie, such as speculating the plot, asking the makers for a teaser and more. While he was explaining the process of movie-making, he said, "Once the film is done, it has to be given to IMAX and other countries. There is a censor process  for various countries where you have to give them before 20 days. So this is all has to be done until you get into the promotion part which is a trailer teaser."

With this statement, it seems the film will release in IMAX. However, we will have to wait for the advance booking announcement, and then only the whole picture will be clear.

All about Coolie IMAX controversy

A source close to Bollywood Hungama shared that Coolie is likely to release in IMAX as well, despite Yash Raj Films signing the deal. According to the deal, no other Indian film will be screened in the IMAX in India and across the globe, except War 2.

Not just this, IMAX is also particular about its format. A producer told the portal, "They instructed the makers that if IMAX is mentioned on the posters, then other formats can’t be mentioned. The makers of Coolie, however, have added D-Box and 4DX mention as well. That’s not all. IMAX is extremely persistent that one can either state ‘Experience it in IMAX’ or ‘Filmed for IMAX’. The makers of Coolie, meanwhile, have printed ‘Watch it in IMAX’, which also probably goes against the IMAX mandate. It remains to be seen how the IMAX head honchos react to this development."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Coolie will release on August 2, 2025.

