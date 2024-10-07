sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 20:03 IST, October 7th 2024

Singham Again Trailer Launch Candid Moments: Ranveer-Arjun Bromance To Rohit's Ode To Jackie Shroff

Singham Again, releasing on Nov 1, is part of the cop universe, which includes Sooryavanshi and Simmba, featuring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh respectively.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Candid moments from Singham Again
Candid moments from Singham Again | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:03 IST, October 7th 2024