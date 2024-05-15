Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor, who witnessed a series of setbacks in his life after his movies flopped at the box office, is all set to make a power-pack come back with Singham Again. The actor, who has only portrayed protagonist roles, has decided to take his career a notch higher by being a villain in the upcoming cop drama. Speaking of which, the actor recently shared an update about his character. The movie marks the fifth instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Meet Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain, Arjun Kapoor

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a post on his Instagram and announced the wrap of his character. He shared a monochrome photo from the sets that shows Arjun and Rohit standing together. In the caption, he penned a heartfelt note, calling it one of the "biggest milestones" of his career. "My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!! I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema," he added. The actor signed off by writing "Can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon!!!"

(A BTS photo from Singham Again set | Image: Instagram)

In the movie, he will be up against Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Arjun Kapoor is a gritty-villain

In February, Rohit Shetty shared the first look of Arjun Kapoor introducing him as the villain. In the poster, Arjun is laughing maniacally with blood smeared all over his face. He is holding a weapon in his hand with blood dripping from it. "Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai!" read the caption.

Singham Again is a follow-up sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, clashing with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule.