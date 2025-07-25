'Sita Ko Koi Bhaav Nahi...': Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi Goes Unnoticed At Mumbai Airport, Netizens React | Watch

Sai Pallavi is all set to play the titular role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. A few days ago, the cast and crew celebrated the wrap-up of the first instalment of the mythological drama. As the second part of the movie would go on the floors in August, the actress is enjoying the break. Speaking of which, the South Indian beauty was snapped at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of July 25. However, as she made her way out, except for paparazzi, no one approached her for a selfie or autograph, hinting that no one recognised her despite being part of a magnum opus movie.

Sai Pallavi makes a swift entry in Mumbai

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sai Pallavi can be seen escorted by her team to the exit. While none recognised her (probably owing to her face mask), it was only the paparazzi who surrounded her and asked to pose before leaving the premises. However, she didn't stop in her tracks and requested the paps not to click her. Another reason why she was not thronged by her fans could be the time of her arrival at the airport.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comment section, point out her fan following despite playing the role of Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor. A user wrote, "Sita ko koi bhaav nahi deraha". Another pointed out how she is feeling uncomfortable, "She is clearly uncomfortable and you were still taking videos of her." Many lauded her simplicity, "I just love her simplicity."

