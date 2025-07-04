'Sita Maa Had No Pimples...': Sai Pallavi Trolls Brutally Attack Her For Being A 'Miscast' In Ramayana, Fans Shield Her From Negativity

Ramayana makers on July 3 unveiled the logo of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's mythological drama. While many hailed the update, others simply trolled the makers for miscast. Since the movie was announced, Ranbir has been at the helm of trolling with everyone calling him miscast as Ram, now they have shifted the focus to Sai Pallavi and called her too fair to play the role of Maa Sita. Not just this, they also pointed at her 'pimples' and hinted that she is imperfect as Maa Sita had "no pimples".

Well, this didn't sit well with her fans, and they took to Reddit to slam her trolls spreading hatred. A user wrote, "The actual reason is probably PR and misinterpretation on her statements. But the thing I'm seeing on X(all idiots likely) is that sita ma had no pimples and wasn't brown skinned and was really beautiful. Unfortunately symbolising fairness with purity and darkness with ugliness still exist in India."

Another user pointed out that it's North Indians who are trolling the actress as she belongs to South Indian cinema, and Nitesh Tiwari chose her over Bollywood actresses. "Sai Pallavi getting to play an important role in a prestigious project which none of the bollywood actresses got, it's never going to be easy and this pr post and negative campaign will be there till it releases," read the comment.

A user recalled how she was called out for a viral interview video. "Just two days before Amaran's release, almost every North Indian influencer known for spreading fake news conveniently shared a misleading clip from a two-year-old Telugu interview, with fake English subtitles claiming that 'Sai called the army terrori*t,' when all she actually said was, 'People on both sides of the nation hate the rival country’s army."

"If anything, Ranbir as Rama is the miscast. He somehow doesn't fit the image of Ram at all. Even Ram Charan's climax sequence in RRR was a better depiction despite it being exaggerated," a user wrote. Another wrote, "I fear the hate on SP is gonna get worse closer to the films release…but she’ll probably be the highlight of the film."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

"They always call Sita as Sita ma, yet want someone who is eligible to be a glam doll. We suffer from serious Oedipus Complex," a user wrote.

All about Ramayana

The 3-minute-4-second intro video shows heart-pounding visuals of power and revenge. It presents a powerful contrast between Yash as Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Toward the end of the video, the characters are revealed, showing striking visuals showing Ranbir aiming to hit something with his arrows while Ravana's expression burns with revenge in the next frame.