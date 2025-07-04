Sarzameen Trailer Out: Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Ready To Sacrifice His Traitor Son Ibrahim Ali Khan In Fight To Protect Country, Kajol Plays A Mediating Mother

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the first look of Sarzameen, showcasing Ibrahim Ali Khan in an antagonist role, Prithviraj Sukumaran as an Army Officer and Kajol as his wife. On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a bigger picture and detailed plot, which is father vs son in the backdrop of patriotism and terrorism.

The trailer opens with Ibrahim, an Indian army officer, struggling to walk in the snow-covered area. The next frame introduces Prithviraj and Ibrahim's father, who is disappointed with his son as he struggles to speak and is soft by nature. While Kajol tries to mend the father-son relations, Ibrahim's character has already chosen a path to prove his father. The trailer hints that he joins a terror group just to prove to his father his worthiness and capabilities.

(A screengrab from Sarzameen trailer | Image: YouTube)

The over 2-minute video shows the father-son duo at loggerheads and ready to kill each other. However, it seems Kajol's role in the movie is more than what meets the eye. She plays a mediating mother, but knowing her trajectory, she is likely to have a meaty role.

The trailer also shows Mihir Ahuja in a never-seen-before avatar, donning a heavy beard and a serious look. It seems he is a leader of the gang, working against the army.

(A screengrab from Sarzameen trailer | Image: YouTube)

Sharing the trailer, the official page of JioHotstar wrote, "Yahaan har faisla ek kurbani hai, desh ki ya apno ki… kuch aisi Sarzameen ki kahaani hai."

Soon after the trailer release, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim's sister, reshared on her Instagram handle with a quirky caption, “Today is Mommy’s day! Meri movie and bhai Jaans trailer, And if I can say so myself, both are… Go to the theatre now! And mark your calendar for the 25th of July!”