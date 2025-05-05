Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan Starrer Gets Release Date, First Look Confirms Campeones Remake Rumours

Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most anticiapted movies of Bollywood. Rumoured to be a remake of a Spanish film, the makers have unveiled the first look and release date of the film. The first look was earlier supposed to release last week, but was postponed in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sitaare Zameen Par first look out

On May 4, the makers unveiled the first look of the film, which also stars Genelia Dsouza. The poster was shared by Aamir Khan Productions with the caption, “A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness.” Along with the poster, the makers also announced that the movie will hit the big screens on June 20.



A spiritual sequel to Khan's 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, R. S. Prasanna directs Sitaare Zameen Par, which is also reported to be based on people with different abilities. As per rumours, the film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, which was also remade in English as Champions. This will be Aamir Khan's second consecutive Hollywood remake after his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a remake of Forrest Gump.

