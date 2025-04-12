Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza Shoot 'Feel Good Track' For Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par: After back-to-back flops (Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha) Aamir Khan is currently busy with his upcoming project Sitaare Zameen Par, billed as a spiritual successor the Taare Zameen Par (2007). The film will release by mid-2025 and is currently in the post-production phase.

Reportedly, the team has shot for a special dance sequence in the film and Aamir and Genelia D'Souza were part of the shoot. Viewers will recall that even though Taare Zameen Par had song sequences, only one of them had dancing -- Bum Bum Bole. That song and the dance fit into the theme of the film. It explored the challenges of multiple intelligences and how people are quick to judge others. Thematically, Sitaare Zameen Par is related to its predecessor. Reportedly, it is about men with intellectual disabilities. Reports have hinted that it's a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will release in mid 2025 | Image: X

About the Sitaare Zameen Par song which Aamir and Genelia recently shot for, a source in the know told Mid-Day, “It’s a feel-good track. It’s unclear whether it will be part of the narrative. Most likely, it will be a special number attached to the credits, playing out like a montage that ties together the movie’s central themes.”