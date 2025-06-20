Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Aamir Khan To Witness Lowest Opening Of His Career? Mints ₹3.89 Crore

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer has finally hit the theatres today, June 20. The movie opened to mixed reviews, and it seems this has impacted the box office. The movie is likely to register an all-time low in Khan's career as the collection pace is very slow.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹3.89 crore at the box office since morning. Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 16.74 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. If the film continues to collect at this pace, then it's unlikely to even reach ₹10 crore, becoming Khan's first film to open at such a disappointing note. To date, his lowest opening film has been Laal Singh Chaddha, which opened at ₹11.7 crore at the box office in India.

The final figure will be updated towards the end of the day.

Is Sitaare Zameen Par worth watching?

After watching Sitaare Zameen Par in theatres, netizens quickly hopped onto their social media handles to share their reviews. Praising the film, a user wrote, "This film is more than just about ‘stars.’ 1 2 3 4 5 stars can't measure it. You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan. It’s emotional, powerful, and truly special. #SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch! Must watch. That's it."

Another user criticised the film, calling it "average" and added, "Aamir Khan’s acting and comedy are okay, and Genelia Deshmukh’s role is just fine. The first half is fun, but it dips later.”

Another remarked, “A forceful comedy-drama, but it does shine in parts.”

All about Sitaare Zameen Par