Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Aamir Khan Starrer Shows 'Historic Growth', Likely To Mint ₹23 Crore

Updated 21 June 2025 at 16:59 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan starrer garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience upon its release. The film opened to ₹10.7 crore at the box office, marking the lowest opening of Khan's career. The film is expected to witness a spike over the weekend owing to the positive word of mouth.
According to Sacnilk, the comedy drama earned ₹6.53 crore at the box office on the second day since morning. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹17.23 crore. Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 22.43 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 13 per cent in the morning and 31.86 per cent in the afternoon.
According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film is expected to earn between ₹22 crore to ₹23 crore in two days. He has predicted that the film will show a "historic growth" with a 100 per cent jump on the second day. "#SitaareZameenPar is showing HISTORIC GROWTH on Day 2! A 100% JUMP from a double-digit opener and that too WITHOUT a national holiday. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. Unbelievable trending… ₹20 Cr+ is guaranteed, may even touch ₹22-23 Cr Nett on Saturday. #AamirKhan is rewriting the rules, yet again."
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Apart from Khan, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma Vedant Sharmaa, Nama Misra and Rishi Shahani in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, and follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 21 June 2025 at 16:59 IST