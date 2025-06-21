Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Aamir Khan Starrer Shows 'Historic Growth', Likely To Mint ₹23 Crore

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan starrer garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience upon its release. The film opened to ₹10.7 crore at the box office, marking the lowest opening of Khan's career. The film is expected to witness a spike over the weekend owing to the positive word of mouth.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the comedy drama earned ₹6.53 crore at the box office on the second day since morning. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹17.23 crore. Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 22.43 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 13 per cent in the morning and 31.86 per cent in the afternoon.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film is expected to earn between ₹22 crore to ₹23 crore in two days. He has predicted that the film will show a "historic growth" with a 100 per cent jump on the second day. "#SitaareZameenPar is showing HISTORIC GROWTH on Day 2! A 100% JUMP from a double-digit opener and that too WITHOUT a national holiday. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. Unbelievable trending… ₹20 Cr+ is guaranteed, may even touch ₹22-23 Cr Nett on Saturday. #AamirKhan is rewriting the rules, yet again."

All about Sitaare Zameen Par