How Much Box Office Loss Did Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Suffer Due To Karnataka Ban?

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life opened to negative reviews and low earnings upon its release, and since then, it struggled at the box office. It's been 15 days and the film hasn't even touched the ₹50 crore mark. Now, it has been reported that the film has suffered a major loss of ₹30 crore owing to the ban on the movie in Karnataka. The movie is banned in the state owing to the remark made by Kamal Haasan during the pre-release event in Chennai, where he said the Kannada language was born out of Tamil.

However, with the Supreme Court in favour of Haasan, the film is likely to release in theatres, but the question remains - Will the Kanadigans watch Thug Life? With the film already being declared a flop, the distributors of the state have reportedly refused to release the film in the theatres.

Thug Life struggling to recover the money?

According to a media report, Haasan's remark cost the movie around ₹30 crore as the state film association refused to release the film in the state after Haasan refused to apologise for his Kannada language remark. This severely affected the collection as the film was only released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Earlier, the reports suggested Venkatesh Kamalakar acquired the distribution rights of Thug Life in Karnataka after paying ₹8 crore advance with the hopes of minting a huge profit.

Well, the film is a box office dud in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions, so releasing in Karnataka wouldn't have made much difference.

Thug Life box office collection day 15

According to Sacnilk, by the end of the second weekend, the film earned ₹48 crore at the box office in India with ₹42 crore in Tamil, ₹4.32 crore in Telugu and ₹1.68 crore in Hindi. On the 15th day, the film earned ₹35 lakh at the box office.

Supreme Court calls out Karnataka High Court over Thug Life release ban