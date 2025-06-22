Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan Starrer Goes In Complete Overdrive, Defies All Expectations With ₹25 Crore Biz On Sunday

Updated 22 June 2025 at 22:16 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is performing exceeding well at the ticket window after its release on June 20. Aamir had shared that his latest release will not be streaming on OTT, and banking on a positive word of mouth, the film saw a over 125% jump in its collection on Sunday, when compared to the decent opening of a little over ₹10 crore on Friday.
Sitaare Zameen Par has below par advance booking but the positive reviews have worked in its favour. After collecting ₹10.7 crore on Friday, the biz doubled on Saturday (June 21) and stood at ₹20.2 crore. On Sunday, the jump was much more significant as the movie minted over ₹25 crore according to early estimates from Sacnilk.
Sitaare Zameen Par collection in the opening weekend stands at ₹56 crore plus. Since the reviews of the film are good, it is expected to fare well in the coming days and might breach the ₹100 crore milestone before week 1 winds up on June 27.
Sitaare Zameen Par billed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, focused on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. Aamir takes on the role of a basketball coach, Gulshan Arora, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife, Sunita, in the movie.
Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, and its success led to the Hollywood adaptation titled Champions, with Woody Harrelson in the lead role.
