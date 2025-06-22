THE BOYZ Ju Haknyeon Alleges Conspiracy Over Firing From Group Amid Prostitution Scandal With Asuka Kirara: I Was Suddenly Turned Into A Sex Criminal...

Former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon has been mired in controversy after his photos with former Japanese adult actress Asuka Kirara from a date went viral. What was believed to be a casual yet cozy meet up at first with Kirara, who is in a relationship with a YouTuber with intellectual disability, turned out much more when it was reported that Haknyeon was soliciting Kirara for sexual pleasure. This led to him being accused of indulging in prostitution.

Following this, the One Hundred label representing THE BOYZ kicked him out of the group. Haknyeon also issued a hand-written apology and denied any claims of prostitution.

Cozy pics of Ju Haknyeon and Asuka Kirara leaked online | Image: X

In a long note shared on his Instagram, Haknyeon called his eviction from THE BOYZ unfair. He also said that the agency sent them a termination agreement, demanding he pay over ₩2.00 billion KRW (about $1.46 million USD) as penalty. According to Haknyeon, his "sudden" termination from the THE BOYZ followed when he refused to pay the penalty.

Narrating the series of events, he said that all of it seemed "planned" and "as if someone was fabricating a reason for my contract termination".

Haknyeon shared, "But without knowing why, I was suddenly turned into a sex criminal overnight. It felt like a character assassination. I felt like everyone was pointing fingers at me wherever I went. I cried endlessly thinking of the fans, my mother, and family who have stood by me."

Ju Haknyeon is caught up in a prostitution scandal | Image: X