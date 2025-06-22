Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Aamir Khan Starrer To Conclude Opening Weekend At ₹50 Crore

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan starrer is performing well at the box office in India. The movie garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience, but witnessed a low opening. However, on the second day (first Saturday), the film saw an 88.79 per cent hike in the collection, taking the total to over ₹30 crore at the box office in India. Now, as the film has entered Sunday, the movie is likely to surpass the ₹50 crore mark, completing a half-century in its opening weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹12.89 crore at the box office on the third day since morning. Adding the 3-day collection, the total stands at ₹43.79 crore. Seeing the pace of collection, the movie is likely to collect over ₹50 crore by the end of the day as it marks the end of the weekend, and several theatres have increased the shows, extending up to midnight. If it happens, the film will beat Laal Singh Chaddha's opening weekend collection. Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 41.76 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 25.68 per cent in the morning and 57.83 per cent in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the film is giving a tough fight to Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer Kuberaa, which released on the same day.

All about Sitaare Zameen Par