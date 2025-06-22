Riteish Deshmukh Snubs Young Fan Trying To Click Selfie With Him And Genelia D'Souza At Sitaare Zameen Par Screening, Netizens Say 'Didn't Expect This From You'

Updated 22 June 2025 at 16:38 IST
Riteish Deshmukh attended the screening of his wife, Genelia D'Souza's film, Sitaare Zameen Par, on June 19. A video from inside the premiere has now made its way on social media. In the now-viral clip, the actor could be seen behaving rudely with a young fan who was seeking a selfie with the couple at the bash.
A viral video shared by a paparazzi, Sanjay Tiwari, shows Ritiesh Deshmukh holding Genelia's hand and navigating his way through the screening hall. The couple was surrounded by a group of fans as they carefully made their way through the hall.
Also Read: OTT Releases This Week: Panchayat 4, Squid Game 3, Mistry, More Titles
Amid this, a young boy appeared in front of Riteish with the front camera of his phone, hopeful for a selfie with the actor. However, without giving him any attention, Ritiesh simply pushed his hand away and continued to walk ahead with Genelia. The young boy appeared upset with the incident, and the internet is now sympathising with him.
Also Read: Movies In Theatres This Friday (June 27): Maa, F1, Kannappa And More
Social media users took to the comment section of the video to share their reactions to the incident. A user took to the comment section to write, “First tym mujhe ritesh ka attitude psnd nhi aaya”. Another quipped, “1 hi fan tha, ab vo bhi gaali dega”. A disappointed user wrote, “Not expecting from Ritesh, very wrong attitude, sorry, unfollow you now.”
Also Read: 'Lord' Bobby Sparks Fan Frenzy, Londoners Queue Up For Pics With Actor
On June 22, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram account to share a family picture to pen an appreciation note for his wife for her recent performance in Sitaare Zameen Par. He shared an adorable photo of Genelia with their sons and wrote in the caption, “Waking up smiling to great reviews and box office collections of #sitaarezameenpar ….. happy & a proud husband….. congratulations Baiko”. The post has now gone viral on social media.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 22 June 2025 at 16:38 IST