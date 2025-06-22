Riteish Deshmukh Snubs Young Fan Trying To Click Selfie With Him And Genelia D'Souza At Sitaare Zameen Par Screening, Netizens Say 'Didn't Expect This From You'

Riteish Deshmukh attended the screening of his wife, Genelia D'Souza's film, Sitaare Zameen Par, on June 19. A video from inside the premiere has now made its way on social media. In the now-viral clip, the actor could be seen behaving rudely with a young fan who was seeking a selfie with the couple at the bash.

Riteish Deshmukh behaves rudely with a young fan

A viral video shared by a paparazzi, Sanjay Tiwari, shows Ritiesh Deshmukh holding Genelia's hand and navigating his way through the screening hall. The couple was surrounded by a group of fans as they carefully made their way through the hall.



Amid this, a young boy appeared in front of Riteish with the front camera of his phone, hopeful for a selfie with the actor. However, without giving him any attention, Ritiesh simply pushed his hand away and continued to walk ahead with Genelia. The young boy appeared upset with the incident, and the internet is now sympathising with him.



Riteish Deshmukh lands on the wrong side of the internet for his behaviour with a fan

Social media users took to the comment section of the video to share their reactions to the incident. A user took to the comment section to write, “First tym mujhe ritesh ka attitude psnd nhi aaya”. Another quipped, “1 hi fan tha, ab vo bhi gaali dega”. A disappointed user wrote, “Not expecting from Ritesh, very wrong attitude, sorry, unfollow you now.”



Riteish Deshmukh's shoutout for Genelia D'Souza is too cute to be missed