Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Will The Aamir Khan Starrer Slow Down On First Monday?

Updated 23 June 2025 at 16:58 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan starrer has been performing fairly in India since its release on June 20. The movie surpassed the ₹50 crore mark in the opening weekend, and now it seems it might reach the ₹100 crore mark in the opening week. However, everything depends on Monday as it will decide the fate of the rest of the days.
According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹2.85 crore on the 4th day at the box office since morning. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹61 crore in India. However, this is not the final figure, and it will be updated by the end of the day. Seeing the collection, the pace has slowed down in comparison to the previous days, but the question remains whether the film will drop to single digits or continue to earn in double digits. If the film continues to earn in double digits, then it might reach the near ₹100 crore mark by the end of the first week.
Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 12.99 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with 8.73 per cent in the morning and 17.24 per cent in the afternoon.
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Apart from Khan, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Nama Misra and Rishi Shahani in pivotal roles. Billed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film focuses on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. In the film, Khan takes on the role of a basketball coach, Gulshan Arora, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. It is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, and its success led to the Hollywood adaptation titled Champions, starring Woody Harrelson in the lead.
Published 23 June 2025 at 16:58 IST