Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan Starrer Mints ₹75 Crore In India, Fares Better Than Sky Force And Raid 2

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama released on June 20 and received rave reviews. Banking on the positive word of mouth, the registered a solid first weekend biz of nearly ₹60 crore. Into its first week now, Sitaare Zameen Par is showing good hold as its first Monday and Tuesday collections have been good.

Sitaare Zameen Par is steady at the box office

In five days since its release, the movie has minted over ₹75 crore at the box office. On its first Monday, it collected over ₹8.5 crore and Tuesday earning were in the same range or more, hinting that its faring well at the ticket window. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 was expected to put up some fight, given it was performing well since its release on June 6, but the comedy entertainer has fallen flat after the release of Aamir starrer. Sitaare Zameen Par has also fared better than how Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 did in their first five days.

Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 | Image: X

According to trade buzz, Sitaare Zameen Par will end its first week run with ₹90 crore biz or more. Only Chhaava and Housefull 5 will have bigger first week collections than SZP. But the biz of Housefull 5 came down heavily post first week and Aamir's film should easily beat it.

What is Sitaare Zameen Par about?

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par, features challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.