Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 24 June 2025 at 22:02 IST

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan Starrer Mints ₹75 Crore In India, Fares Better Than Sky Force And Raid 2

According to trade buzz, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to complete its first week run at ₹90 crore biz in India. Worldwide, it has minted nearly ₹120 crore in five days.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20
Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 | Image: Instagram

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama released on June 20 and received rave reviews. Banking on the positive word of mouth, the registered a solid first weekend biz of nearly ₹60 crore. Into its first week now, Sitaare Zameen Par is showing good hold as its first Monday and Tuesday collections have been good.

Sitaare Zameen Par is steady at the box office

In five days since its release, the movie has minted over ₹75 crore at the box office. On its first Monday, it collected over ₹8.5 crore and Tuesday earning were in the same range or more, hinting that its faring well at the ticket window. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 was expected to put up some fight, given it was performing well since its release on June 6, but the comedy entertainer has fallen flat after the release of Aamir starrer. Sitaare Zameen Par has also fared better than how Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 did in their first five days.

Also read: Akki's Message For Kajol, Ajay Before Kannappa Vs Maa Box Office Clash

Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 | Image: X

According to trade buzz, Sitaare Zameen Par will end its first week run with ₹90 crore biz or more. Only Chhaava and Housefull 5 will have bigger first week collections than SZP. But the biz of Housefull 5 came down heavily post first week and Aamir's film should easily beat it.

Also read: Dhanush's Kuberaa Performs Better At Hindi Box Office Than SZP In Tamil

What is Sitaare Zameen Par about?

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par, features challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition. 

10 new faces have been introduced in the movie, while Aamir plays the role of basketball coach Gulshan Arora and Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife Sunita.

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 24 June 2025 at 22:02 IST