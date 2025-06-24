Dhanush Vs Aamir Khan: Kuberaa Performs Better At Hindi Box Office Than Sitaare Zameen Par In Tamil

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par and Dhanush's Kuberaa released on June 20. Both movies had slow advance booking, indicating that a positive word of mouth was needed for good collections over the weekend. Released on similar number of screens in India, SZP and Kuberaa opened to rave reviews, getting the momentum going in their favour. While Aamir's SZP collected around ₹58 crore in all languages in its opening weekend, Kuberaa wasn't far behind, and minted approximately ₹50 crore over June 20-22 period.

Collections for both films have been steadily good and they have managed to hold better over the weekdays too. However, Kuberaa enjoyed a slight edge in the Hindi market than SZP in Tamil. Dhanush is known for his Bollywood movies Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and more. His casting in the Russo Brothers' directorial The Gray Man also generated immense buzz in the Hindi belt. Given his popularity and the good reviews that Kuberaa has been getting from watchers, the movie minted ₹1.16 crore in Hindi over the first four days of its release.

Meanwhile, Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par, although enjoying a good run in Hindi, has failed to capture the market down South. In Telugu, it has collected ₹23 lakh and ₹42 lakh in Tamil, thus proving that Dhanush's pull in the Hindi market is better than Aamir's in the South.

Could Aamir's SZP have been a superhit in Tamil?

Before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan had shared that the movie was supposed to be simultaneously made in Hindi and Tamil. While Farhan Akhtar was supposed to feature in the Hindi version, Sivakarthikeyan of Amaran fame was confirmed for the Tamil version.

Sivakarthikeyan was supposed to feature in the Tamil version of Sitaare Zameen Par | Image: X