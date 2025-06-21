Sitaare Zameen Par Cast: Achievements, Talents And Interests - Get To Know The Neurodivergent ‘Stars’ Of the Aamir Khan Film

Aamir Khan’s latest Bollywood outing has been making all the right noise with its arrival on the big screen. The simple story of a rag -tag team of misfits braving the odds to win on the basketball court as well as life while being guided by their dedicated but rough-around-the-edges coach has been garnering a lot of attention for not only including a neurodivergent star cast but also portraying them as heroes of their own stories.



True to the spirit of the story, the cast members who make the film special are indeed ‘sitare’ in their own rights with many of them boasting of achievements that go beyond the film.

Rishi Shahani

Mild-mannered and affable ‘Sharma Ji’ from SZP is not just fan-favorite but also a decorated Olympian who has made the country proud. Rishi has won gold and silver medals for India in swimming at the Special Olympics World Games 1999 and is also a yoga enthusiast.

Gopi Krishnan Varma

This actor from Kerala is easily one of the most talked about break-out stars of Sitaare Zameen Par. But did you know that this is not his first time in front of the camera? In fact, he holds the record for being the first Indian lead actor with Down Syndrome with his 2021 film ‘Thirike’. Apart from acting, he also has a great command of the English and Malayalam language as well as exceptional talents in computers.

Rishabh Jain

The character of Raju with his beard and Goan style in the film is sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face. The actor playing the role, Rishabh Jain, is also a gifted baker in real life and whips up delicious baked goodness which he shares with this audience on social media.

Aroush Datta

If wholesome positivity had a face it would be that of Satbeer played by Aroush Datta in Sitaare Zameen Par. Apart from having a smile that can light up a room, Aroush is also a gifted percussionist as well as a fitness enthusiast.

Samvit Desai

With his big eyes and interesting ball shooting technique, Karim’s antics in the movie brings in a lot of laughter. A soul full of infectious energy, he enjoys dancing in his real life.

Ayush Bhansali

As if his multi-hued hair was not enough, actor Ayush Bhansali fills every frame with color as Lotus with his comedy. The actor who is actually quite different from the boisterous character he plays on-screen has one commonality though - both Lotus and Ayush have a knack for cracking jokes and are ready to do it any time.

Ashish Pendse

Sunil played by Ashish Pendse is one of the first characters we meet in the film apart from Aamir Khan. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Ashish has a deep love for literature and often recites poems on his social media handle.

Vedant Sharma

Bantu, played by Vedant Sharma, might resort to ear scratching to pass time quickly, but we did not want to look away even for a second while he was on screen. Charming and fun to a fault, the 25-year-old is a huge admirer of SZP actress Genelia D’Souza and blushes at the mere mention of her name.

Naman Misra

The solemn and resolute Hargovind is not that different from Naman Misra who plays the character on screen. Hailing from Gurgaon, Naman is an aspiring actor and model who has already worked with established brands and even been a part of fashion weeks. His Instagram also shows that Naman enjoys traveling.

Simran Mangeshkar