Sitaare Zameen Par X Review: Aamir Khan-Genelia D'Souza's Film Is A 'Must-Watch' Or Another 'Flop Show'? Netizens Share Their Verdict

Sitaare Zameen Par X Review: Aamir Khan returns to the big screen on June 12, after a three-year break. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film carries the emotional depth of his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. This highly anticipated sports comedy-drama features Mr Perfectionist alongside Genelia Deshmukh and serves as the official remake of the 2018 Spanish hit Champions. With the movie now in cinemas, movie buffs and critics have already attended the morning shows and are sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

One X user commented, "This film is more than just about ‘stars.’ 1 2 3 4 5 stars can't measure it. You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan. It’s emotional, powerful, and truly special. #SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch! Must watch. That's it."

Another user shared, “#SitaareZameenPar is an emotional rollercoaster that makes you laugh and cry at the same time. #AamirKhan delivers a top-notch performance after a long time. The entire cast has done a splendid job, and despite some clichés, this is a beautiful watch.”

Not all feedback was positive, though. Some viewers labelled the film as “average.” One user wrote, “#SitaareZameenPar movie average hai... Aamir Khan’s acting and comedy are okay, and Genelia Deshmukh’s role is just fine. The first half is fun, but it dips later.”

Another remarked, “A forceful comedy-drama, but it does shine in parts.”

What changes did CBFC make in Sitaare Zameen Par?

The CBFC has suggested four changes to Sitaare Zameen Par. After the filmmakers agreed to these changes, the movie received a U/A certificate, making it suitable for audiences aged 13 and above. A source informed Bollywood Hungama about the board's demands.

According to the report, the filmmakers were asked to replace the term "Business Woman" with "Business Person." A reference to "Michael Jackson" was altered to "Lovebirds." The mention of "kamal (lotus)" in the film was also modified. Additionally, the board requested the inclusion of a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the opening disclaimer.