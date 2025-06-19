Kuberaa Advance Booking Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Goes Past ₹2 Crore Mark, But Stays Behind Sitaare Zameen Par

Updated 19 June 2025 at 22:05 IST
Kuberaa Advance Booking Day 1: Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa is all set to release on June 20. The film has locked a long runtime of over 3 hours and will look to do good business in its opening weekend. Dhanush is coming off from the moderate successes of his last two releases- Raayan and Captain Miller and is in search of a clean hit. Will Kuberaa work at the box office? Know its advance booking report.
According to Andhra Box Office, Kuberaa's pre-sales has crossed the ₹2 crore mark in India. The film will be releasing on over 3300 screens here and despite the big cast and decent promotions, the buzz is muted for it.
At the US box office, the film will be released in over 400 locations. The total US premiere advance sales is estimated to be $210,000. Kubreaa posted a very good last day jump and is now heading for a $350,000 or more collection on the premiere day. In India, however, the pre-sales for Dhanush starrer lags behind Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release alongside it on June 20.
This is director Sekhar Kammula's most ambitious film yet, with a budget exceeding ₹100 crore. According to him, Kuberaa is a socio-political thriller where a billionaire capitalist (Jim Sarbh) and a beggar (Dhanush) are brought into conflict through a middle-class man (Nagarjuna). “It’s a story about how survival instincts and selfish motives clash across three economic strata.” Nagarjuna has further stated that he plays a CBI officer in the movie. "My character finds itself in the midst of a conflict, whether to do bad or good," stated Nagarjuna.
