Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube Release Date: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan Starrer Online, To Be Available In ₹...

Aamir Khan has been basking in the success of his recently released movie Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia D'Souza. The film grossed ₹261 crore worldwide and emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 as well as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Now, days after the release, the veteran actor has announced his release online. A few days ago, Khan shared that he would be making an announcement on July 29 in a press meet. Cut to today, the actor revealed that he has skipped the usual OTT release and is set to make his movie available for everyone on YouTube.

Sitaare Zameen Par to release on YouTube in August on...

During the press meet, Aamir Khan announced the movie will premiere online on August 1 and will not be released on any other digital platform. He made this decision in an effort to connect with the audience who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. "Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming No. 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world," he shared.

He further shared his dream that cinema should reach everyone at an affordable price. "If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all," he added.

Sitaare Zameen Par to be available on YouTube for ₹...

The actor has made the film available on YouTube for ₹100 in India. In countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Spain, the price depends on their local market.