Triptii Dimri, Mrunal Thakur Ditch Rivalry Drama And Wish Each Other 'All The Best' Ahead Of Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 Clash

August 1 is going to witness a two-way clash at the Hindi box office with Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 releasing in the theatres. It is going to be sequel vs sequel, and it seems there is no rivalry between both casts, and Mrunal Thakur and Triptii Dimri's recent social media exchange stands as proof. Mrunal posted an 'all the best' post to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii, and received nothing but love.

Mrunal Thakur sends love to Triptii Dimri amid the box office clash

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mrunal shared a poster of Dhadak 2 and penned a long note that reads, "It's release week and the excitement is real!! Such an incredible moment for #TeamSOS2 and #TeamDhadak2, just 4 days to go and I can hardly contain it! Massive congratulations and all the best to @siddhantchaturvedi @tripti_dimri and the entire Dhadak 2 team. Here's to 2 beautiful releases and all the love coming our way."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

On receiving a heartfelt note, Triptii was quick to re-share the post and wrote, "Wishing you and the team all the best for the release! Here's to both our films finding all the love they deserve".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Son of Sardaar 2

The film starring Ajay Devgn was supposed to hit the theatres on July 25, but the makers postponed it because of the success of Saiyaara. This led to a clash with Dhadak 2, which is a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak. SOS 2 is helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora and is based on Devgn's character, who fakes being a war hero to help a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

All about Dhadak 2