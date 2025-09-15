Soha Ali Khan Calls Bhabhi Kareena Kapoor 'Incredibly Genuine Person', Admits It Took Time To 'Build Trust'

Soha Ali Khan shares a good bond with her brother, Saif Ali Khan, and his wife, Kareena Kapoor. The trio, along with Soha's husband Kunal, are often spotted at public outings and share glimpses of their shared moments on social media. In a new interview, the Rang De Basanti fame admitted that her bond with sister-in-law Kareena was not instant, and it took them plenty of time to form a genuine relationship.

Soha Ali Khan shares her candid response on the relationship she shared with Kareena Kapoor

In an interview with Quint, Soha shared how it took some time for both Kareena and her to form their independent bond, outside of their ties. She shared, “I feel that Kareena is an incredibly genuine person. One of the things that matters most to her is family. She is a very hands-on parent, wife, daughter, sister, and so many other things."

Talking about her relationship with the Jab We Met actress, Soha continued, “We have known each other for many years, but it has taken time, as I think any genuine relationship does… I feel like sometimes it takes time to build trust and to get to know someone and to have an independent relationship with them outside of, you know, your husband. So I feel like that has happened… such that I feel like we have an independent relationship and there are many things that we connect over. For example, you know, I think being really good daughters."



