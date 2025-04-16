Soha Ali Khan Recounts Paranormal Activity At Her Ancestral Home Peeli Kothi, Says 'My Great Aunt Was Slapped By A Ghost'

Soha Ali Khan made her comeback to the big screen after 7 years with Chhorri 2 and earned widespread praise for her performance in the horror flick. During the promotions of his film, the actress opened up about a real-life spooky story experience with her family. Soha, who has a royal background, revealed that before shifting to Pataudi Palace, the family used to live in Peeli Kothi. However, when her great aunt had a first-hand experience with a supernatural incident, resulting in the family had to vacate the house overnight.

Soha Ali Khan narrates a spooky story experienced by her family

In an interview with a portal, Soha shared that she didn't experience any such paranormal activity on the sets, but her family did when they used to live in Peeli Kothi, which is next to Pataudi Palace. "The reason cited for the sudden shift is a supernatural being. I don’t know how true that is because obviously, I wasn’t present then. But, apparently, my great aunt was slapped by a ghost and they could see the mark on her face," she added. This scared the family, and so they decided to leave.

Despite Peeli Kothi being situated next to Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the place still remains vacant.

All about Pataudi Palace

It is a historical palace in Haryana's Pataudi owned by the Pataudi family. Time and again, the family, including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, spend their winter vacation here. The Kothi serves as a significant architectural landmark and a cultural hub, and also as a filming location for many Hindi movies.