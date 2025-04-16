Not Ozempic, But NTR31 Is The Reason Behind Jr NTR's Sudden Physical Transformation

Jr NTR has been spending quality time with his family in Dubai. The actor is going to have a busy year ahead and is seemingly making it for it now. During his time in Dubai, the actor posed with his fans, and soon the photos went viral on the internet. While many were intrigued by his Hawaiian shirt, others were worried over his considerable weight loss. Netizens speculated that he is a recent celeb to shed weight with the help of Ozempic. However, sources close to the actor have rubbished the rumours, as per a media report.

Did Jr NTR take the help of Ozempic in losing weight?

The viral image shows Jr NTR in a blue Hawaiian shirt paired with black pants. He is posing with his fans and looks visibly lean. A source close to the actor rubbished Ozempic rumours and reassured fans that the actor is healthy and not on Ozempic. However, the source acknowledged the actor's transformation and said that he is following a new diet and his look is for his next film, NTR 31, helmed by Prashanth Neel. He has been following this new diet since February.

Jr NTR’s Hawaiian shirt takes over the internet

While many were concerned regarding his lean appearance, others were busy obsessing over the actor's shirt. It might appear too simple, but it is identified as a luxury piece from the brand ETRO, costing a whopping ₹85,000. This is not the first time RRR actor has been spotted wearing any ultra-luxury amenities. Earlier during the shooting of War 2 in Mumbai, he was snapped wearing a rare Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail, a watch worth approximately ₹7.47 crore.

What's next for Jr NTR?