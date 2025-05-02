Soha Ali Khan Shares BTS Pics From Chhorrii 2, Netizens Find It 'Scarier Than Whole Film'

Soha Ali Khan recently made waves for her scary makeover of Daasi Maa in Chhorii 2. This Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhorri sequel was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11 and fails to bank on the away-from-the-city horror trope that worked well for it the first time around. However, the Pataudi princess’ spine-chilling avatar was something that hooked many to the screens. She has now shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram. Netizens took over the comments section and spamming laughs by calling the pictures “scarier than the whole film.”

Soha Ali Khan’s BTS shoots from Chhorri 2 sending chills to the audience

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Chhorii 2 on Instagram. The images reveal her eerie Daasi Maa look, with some being especially chilling. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “On and off set with Daasi.”

Fans quickly fill in the comments with reactions. One wrote, “Ohh I enjoyed watching you in this character. You were fab.” Another remarked, “Picture no. 5!!! Hilarious… it is scarier than the whole film lol.” A fan added, “This creeps me out more than watching Chhorii 2.” Someone else said, “I hope you have done this role very confidently... Best of luck.”