Who Is Vishnu Prasad? Malayalam Actor Passes Away Due To Liver Illness At Kochi Hospital

Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passed away on Thursday, May 1, due to a liver-related illness. Actor Kishor Satya confirmed the death news on social media and expressed condolences to the Lion actor's family.

“Dear all, a very sad news… Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment for an illness for some time. Condolences… Praying that his family finds the strength to cope with this untimely loss," Kishor wrote.

Who Is Vishnu Prasad?

For those who don’t know, Vishnu Prasad has been cast in several Malayalam films, including Kashi, Kaiyethum Doorath, Runway, Mohanlal's Mampazhakkalam, Dileep's Lion, Kalabhavan Mani's Ben Johnson and Lokanathan IAS, Suresh Gopi's Pathaka, and Maratha Naadu. Alongside his film career, he was a popular television actor as well, where he worked for many years.

He also actively participated in organisations such as AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) and ATMA (Association of Television Media Artists).

The Malayalam actor is survived by his daughters, Abhirami and Ananika. Many celebs are now extending their condolences to his bereaved family through social media.

How did Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad pass away?

Vishnu Prasad died on Thursday night at a private hospital in Kochi. He had been undergoing treatment for severe liver cirrhosis for a long time. His friend Kishore Sathya shared the news of his death in a Facebook post on Friday morning.