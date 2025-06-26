Son Of Sardaar 2 Teaser: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Make An Odd Couple In First Look Of The Film Featuring Late Mukul Dev | Watch | Image: X

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 is set to release in cinemas on July 25. The comedy action drama is the sequel to the 2012 cult classic Son Of Sardaar. Amid growing buzz, the makers dropped the film's first announcement video on social media. The 50-second teaser gave a glimpse of all the main actors in the movie, including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa, Ashwini Kalsekar and Kubbra Sait. This also offers a final on-screen glimpse of Mukul Dev, who sadly passed away on May 23 this year.

Son Of Sardaar 2 first announcement video out

The makers released an announcement video on social media, with the backdrop of iconic 'Son of Sardaar' music. Ajay Devgn shared the teaser on X, captioning it, “Sardaar ki entry ka countdown aaj se shuru. Welcome to the madness of Sardaar & Co (sic).”

While Raid 2 actor reprises his iconic role as Jassi, Mrunal Thakur plays his love interest, Rabiya. Although some consider the pairing outdated, the film aims to showcase their chemistry. The late actor Mukul Dev also appears as Tony, adding depth to the narrative. The teaser hints at a thrilling blend of action, romance, comedy, and drama. Set in Scotland, the film’s stunning location features frequently in its promotional material and posters.