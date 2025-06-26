Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting OTT Release Date: Watch Abhignya Vuthaluru Starrer Telugu Web Series Online On...

Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting OTT Release Date: Abhignya Vuthaluru headlines one-of-a-kind Telugu web series all set to premiere soon. The trailer of the show got a roaring response from the social media users. The series will stream on Zee 5 from June 27.

What is Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting about?

The makers of Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting dropped the trailer of the series on June 19. Based in a small village, the show navigates the back-to-back deaths of newly web brides. Set in the 1980s, the residents of the village believe that a curse has gripped them, making them susceptible to the uncanny killings. This not only plagues the reputation of the village, but also stops marriages for over a decade. It is only when a daring police officer, played by Abhignya Vuthaluru, steps into the village, fact starts separating from fiction.



She starts her investigation, and shocking realities about the villagers are revealed. Patriarchy and misogyny reigning supreme in the village in the garb of folklore and urban myths form the rest of the plot. The slow-burning drama is a perfect watch for fans of mystery thrillers.

Abhignya Vuthaluru calls her character, Meena, ‘bold, focused, and daring’

Speaking to OTT Play, Abhignya Vuthaluru spilt the beans on her character and how she bagged the role. She said, “How a young cop takes a bold decision to get married to solve the case is the basic crux of my character. Meena is a very bold, focused, and daring person in real life.”



