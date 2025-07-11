Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Mrunal Thakur Starrer Is A Forced Comedy Drama

Updated 11 July 2025 at 13:29 IST
The makers of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 have finally unveiled the trailer on Friday, July 11. The comedy action drama marks the final film (posthumous) of Mukul Dev, who died on May 23 due to ill health. The trailer comes with a warning, "May cause excessive laughter, confusion, and Sardaar ke side effects". However, apart from confusion, the trailer has nothing to offer.
The over two-minute trailer opens with old clips from Son of Sardaar and then introduces Ajay Devgn in the Sardaar avatar. In the film, Mrunal seemingly plays a resident from Pakistan, as in the next frame, Ajay's character is heard speaking to Deepak Dobriyal and calling him Pakistani. The clip further introduces Roshni Walia and Sahil Mehta as lovers who are planning to get married, but the problem erupts when Mehta's father wishes to get him married in an Army family. From here starts the game of confusion with a pinch of action and drama.
The trailer also introduces Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Mishra, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, Kubbra Sait and Mukul Dev's characters.
Ajay Devgn shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Action! Emotions! Confusion ka bhandaar. JASSI is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hai! Warning: Trailer may cause excessive laughter, confusion, and Sardaar ke side effects!"
Soon after watching the trailer, netizens flooded the comment section asking the makers they need to make the sequel. A user pointed out, "Ravi Kishan Bihari Sardar". Another wrote, "Bilkul bilkul bekar." A third user wrote, "Disaster of epic proportion. Not even 1 % vibe of part 1. All characters gone wasted." "Ek oor masterpiece destroy kar diya ye bollywood wale kabhi sequel mein old actors nhi le sakte," another wrote.
The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. In the film, Ajay is reprising the role of Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa. The songs in the movie are composed by Jaani, Harsh Upadhyay and Sunny Vik, while the background score is composed by Amar Mohile and Salil Amrute. So far, the makers have unveiled two songs - Son of Sardaar (title track) and Pehla Tu Duja Tu. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 25.
