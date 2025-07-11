Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Getting Divorced After 3 Years Of Marriage? Here's The Truth About Wild Rumours

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been in the news after the director hired POCSO-accused choreographer Jani Master for his upcoming movie Love Insurance Kompany. This invited flak, and a fake screengrab went viral that shows Nayanthara calling her marriage "a big mistake" and refusing to take accountability. Soon after, netizens started speculating that the couple is heading for divorce. Amid all this, the couple has reacted to the rumours, calling them "loopy".

How did Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan react to divorce rumours?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nayanthara shared an adorable photo of her with husband Vignesh. The image shows them lying on the grass with Nayanthara sitting on the back of Vignesh. While they are gaping at the distance, the text on the image reads, "Our reaction when we see loopy news about us!" followed by a rolling eyes emoticon.

(Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's adorable photo | Image: Instagram)

A look at a fake Instagram Story, claiming Nayanthara spoke about her marriage

A fake post went viral on the internet that claimed Nayanthara deleted her Instagram post where she opened up about her marriage to Vignesh. The text on the fake post read, "Marriage is a big mistake when you get married to a stupid guy. You do not have to take responsibility of your husband’s actions because men generally won’t grow up. Better leave me TF alone. I’m so done already with y’all bitc#es.”

A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

While many believed that there was trouble in paradise, others questioned the credibility of the post.

All about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan