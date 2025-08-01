Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Saiyara Dominates Despite New Releases Garnering Positive Reviews

Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 vs Saiyaara Box Office Collection: This Friday witnessed a clash between two sequels - Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. The makers of Ajay Devgn's starrer postponed the release date by a week to give space to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's starrer Saiyaara, but it seems they should have delayed it by two weeks. The romantic drama is still performing well at the box office. It has shaken the opening collection of both Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer has earned ₹2.14 crore at the box office since Friday morning. The movie is moving at a very slow pace, and if it continues at the same pace in the evening, then the movie might earn in the single digits. However, positive word of mouth might help the movie's business. Son of Sardaar 2 had an overall 14.06 per cent Hindi occupancy on August 1, with 10.24 per cent in the morning and 17.88 per cent in the evening.

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

Siddhat Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's romantic drama has earned ₹1.27 crore at the box office since Friday morning. If it continues to move at a slow pace, then the film is likely to witness a poor opening despite earning positive reviews. Dhadak 2 had an overall 18.66 per cent Hindi occupancy today, with 15.02 per cent in the morning and 22.29 per cent in the afternoon.

The movie is facing tough competition with Son of Sardaar 2 and the blockbuster hit film Saiyaara.

Saiyaara box office collection day 15 (early estimates)

The movie has entered its 3rd Friday and is still holding its ground despite witnessing a major downfall on Monday. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹3.57 crore at the box office since Friday morning, taking the total to ₹284.07 crore at the box office in India.