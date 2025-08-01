Hari Hara Veera Mallu To Break 4-Week OTT Release Window After Emerging As A Big Flop?

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released on July 24 and received negative reviews from the audience. Many blamed the patchy VFX and poor plot for the plagued of the movie. Despite this, the period drama performed decently at the start but eventually failed to maintain momentum at the box office. Now, reports suggest the makers are considering an early OTT release.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veeru Mallu to break 4-week OTT release rule?

As per 123 Telugu, the makers are now pondering an earlier digital release, which will likely be August 15, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day. Previously, the same publication reported that the film would premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 22, 2025, which falls on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. However, the official OTT release date has not been confirmed yet.

Telugu cinema generally follows a four-week window before films release on OTT platforms after their theatrical run. Although not a strict rule, this practice is common, mainly to maximise box office earnings before moving to digital streaming. If the latest reports turn out to be true, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be breaking this rule.

What went wrong in Hari Hara Veeru Mallu?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period drama where Pawan Kalyan takes on a Robin Hood-like role. However, fans say the film has failed to connect with them. Many viewers feel the story feels outdated, and Pawan Kalyan’s performance lacks his usual spark. Since the film is set to release in two parts, several have suggested that the sequel plans should be shelved immediately.