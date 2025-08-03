Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Bags First Spot, Beats Siddhant-Triptii's Film On Opening Weekend

Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film clashed with Siddhanth Chaturvedi's social drama on August 1. Since the day of release, Ajay's film has been leading the chart at the box office, and it seems it will be finishing the opening weekend race in the first position, given the margin of around ₹10 crore between the two.

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹3.24 crore since Sunday morning at the box office. Adding the 3-day collection, the total stands at ₹18.74 crore in India. The film opened at ₹7.25 crore and witnessed a 13.79 per cent spike on the second day, earning ₹8.25 crore at the box office. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film might earn slightly higher than Saturday, but the final figure will be uploaded by the end of the month. Son of Sardaar 2 had an overall 11.47 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹1.52 crore at the box office since Sunday morning. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹8.77 crore in India. The film opened at ₹3.5 crore and witnessed a slight spike on the second day. The film is performing poorly at the box office, and the reason could be Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which is still raking in money at the box office.